2019 NHL Awards: Lightning's Nikita Kucherov wins Hart Trophy

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov (L) had 128 points (41 goals, 87 assists) and secured his first Hart Trophy. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- The 2019 NHL Awards took place Wednesday night in Las Vegas as Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov was awarded the Hart Trophy.

The annual award show recognizes players and personnel from around the NHL who performed among the league's best during the season. This year's event comes after the St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins in seven games to clinch their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

The night began with Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson being awarded the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie. The Swede scored 28 goals and had 66 points in 71 games this season.

Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andre Vasilevskiy won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goaltender. Kucherov followed in his teammate's footsteps and secured his first Hart Trophy, which is awarded to the league's Most Valuable Player.

Here are the full results from the 2019 NHL Awards:

Calder Memorial Trophy: Elias Pettersson, C, Vancouver Canucks

Lady Byng Memorial Trophy: Aleksander Barkov, C, Florida Panthers

General Manager of the Year: Don Sweeney, Boston Bruins

King Clancy Memorial Trophy: Jason Zucker, F, Minnesota Wild

Ted Lindsay Award: Nikita Kucherov, F, Tampa Bay Lightning

James Norris Trophy: Mark Giordano, D, Calgary Flames

Bill Masterson Memorial Trophy: Robin Lehner, G, New York Islanders

Selke Trophy: Ryan O'Reilly, C, St. Louis Blues

Jack Adams Award: Barry Trotz, New York Islanders

Vezina Trophy: Andre Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

Mark Messier Leadership Award: Wayne Simmonds, F, Nashville Predators

Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award: Rico Phillips, Flint Inner Youth Hockey program

Hart Trophy: Nikita Kucherov, F, Tampa Bay Lightning