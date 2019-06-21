Women's World Cup: Round of 16 schedule, betting lines

Ali Krieger and the United States Women's National Team are entering the round of 16, but have a tough match ahead against Spain. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- The round of 16 schedule for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup has been released following the conclusion of the group stage Friday in France.

Germany and Nigeria face-off in the first game of the next round. That game is set for 11:30 a.m. EDT Saturday at Stade des Alpes in Grenoble, France. Norway and Australia also play Saturday, starting at 3 p.m. EDT at Allianz Riviera in Nice, France.

Germany is a two-goal favorite to beat Nigeria, according to the sports book at BetOnline.AG. Australia is a 0.5-goal favorite to beat Norway.

The second slate of round of 16 matches starts with England facing Cameroon at 11:30 a.m. EDT Sunday in Valenciennes. France and Brazil play following the England and Cameroon match, starting at 3 p.m. EDT Sunday in Le Havre.

England is a 2.5-goal favorite to beat Cameroon. France is favored by 1.5 goals over Brazil.

The United States Women's National Team takes on Spain at noon EDT Monday in Reims. Sweden battles Canada at 3 p.m. EDT Monday in Paris. The U.S. women's team is a 1.5-goal favorite to beat Spain. Canada is a 0.5-goal favorite to beat Sweden.

Italy faces China at noon EDT Tuesday at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier. The Netherlands battles Japan at 3 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Rennes. The Italians are a 0.5-goal favorite to beat China. The Netherlands is a 0.5-goal favorite to beat Japan.

The U.S. has a tough road ahead if it slips by Spain. The women's team will have to contend with France or Brazil in the quarterfinals. The quarterfinals start Thursday and wrap up June 29.

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinals are at 3 p.m. EDT July 2 and 3 p.m. EDT July 3. The World Cup final is set for 11 a.m. EDT July 7 in Lyon.