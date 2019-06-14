June 14 (UPI) -- Japan striker Mana Iwabuchi ripped a screamer in the first half of a Group D match at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup against Sweden Friday in Rennes, France.

Japan held a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Iwabuchi's stunner came in the 23rd minute of the match at Roazhon Park. Scotland failed to clear a ball out of its own box at the start of the sequence. The misplaced clearance ended up on the boot of Japanese midfielder Jun Endo.

Endo dribbled at the top of the box, before slipping the ball to Iwabuchi with a nutmeg pass. Iwabuchi took a soft touch to her right before blast a shot toward the center of the net. The ball cleared the Scotland defense and flew over the head of Scotland keeper Lee Alexander for first blood.

Iwabuchi now has 21goals in 63 international appearances with Japan.

Scotland fullback Rachel Corsie pulled down Japan striker Yuika Sugasawa in the box in the 36th minute, granting Japan a penalty kick. Sugasawa found the right side of the net on the attempt, as Alexander dove to the other side.

Scotland entered the match sitting in last place in Group D. Japan trailed England and Argentina in Group D, with England atop the group. England battles Argentina at 3 p.m. Friday at Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France.

Japan closes out the group stage against England at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Nice, France. Scotland finishes out its World Cup appearance with a matchup against Argentina at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Paris.