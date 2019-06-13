Hope Solo: U.S. women's soccer celebrations during Thailand win was unnecessary

Hope Solo was the goalkeeper for the United States Women's National Team from 2000 to 2016, and is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Former U.S. women's soccer goalkeeper Hope Solo didn't approve of the celebrations her former team held during its 13-0 blowout victory over Thailand this week.

Solo told CBS This Morning she felt the "planned" aspect of the celebrations during the runaway win were "unnecessary."

"I am no stranger to controversy, but let me tell you, I am a proponent of respecting my opponents, and I always have been," Solo said on the program Thursday.

"Obviously, I've made some comments in the past out of poor sportsmanship, but I truly believe that we have to show so much class, especially coming from the No. 1 team in the world," she added. "I think it was unnecessary to have planned-out goal celebrations."

Solo was suspended in 2016 for six months from the national team after calling Sweden's Olympic squad a "bunch of cowards."

The former goalkeeper is no stranger to success, having won two Olympic gold medals for the United States. She also is a former World Cup champion.

Solo said that celebrations during games should not choreographed, but she did like one gesture the U.S. showed showed after the match.

"My favorite goal celebrations are the ones that come naturally because you really see the passion from the player," Solo said.

"What I thought was so classy was after the end of the game, [forward] Carli Lloyd went up to the Thailand goalkeeper, and she put her arm around her and walked her off the field. That's the kind of class I want to see from the United States."

The U.S. will play Chile next, on Sunday at noon EDT in Paris.