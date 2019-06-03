Los Angeles Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is second in Major League Soccer with 11 goals this season. Photo by Paul Buck/EPA-EFE

June 3 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic displayed why he is one of the best players in MLS with a juggling bicycle kick goal during a loss to the New England Revolution.

The scintillating scoring sequence came in the 84th minute of the Galaxy's 2-1 setback on Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

"This one is to forget as soon as possible, even if you score the goal of the year. This one is to forget," Ibrahimovic told reporters.

Cristian Penilla gave the Revolution a 1-0 lead at halftime with a score in the 45th minute. Teal Bunbury increased the away squad's lead to 2-0 with another score in the 60th minute. Then the 37-year-old striker pulled something out of his bag of tricks.

Galaxy midfielder Joe Corona knocked down a pass after a throw in near the Revolution box. Corona settled the feed in the box and flipped a short pass to the striker. Ibrahimovic eyed the feed before using his chest to bring the ball down.

He used his next touch for a right-footed juggle around a defender before turning his back. Ibrahimovic then launched his body in the air and used his right foot to smack a bicycle kick shot toward the near post. The skillful attempt sailed over the head of Revolution keeper Brad Knighton for the Galaxy's only score.

"It's very disappointing and very irritating also," Ibrahimovic said. "It was not a difficult game. I think everybody was underperforming. When you do that it's difficult to get the outcome like we want. We had a couple of chances and we didn't utilize the chances we had. They got chances and they got goals, not difficult goals to score but they scored."

Ibrahimovic has 11 goals on the season, good for second in MLS behind LAFC star Carlos Vela (16 goals). Vela also leads the league with 10 assists.