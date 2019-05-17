Alex Morgan (L), Samantha Mewis (C) and Rose Lavelle are on the roster that will head to France for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in June. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Carli Lloyd scored twice in the United States Women's National Team's 5-0 win over New Zealand in a soccer friendly ahead of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Lloyd netted scores in the 61st and 83rd minutes of the shutout Thursday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. More than 35,000 fans attended the match, which is the second-to-last clash in a send-off-series for the World Cup.

The women's team begins its run for another World Cup title with a group stage match against Thailand on June 11 in France.

Tobin Heath began the scoring in Thursday's triumph. Megan Rapinoe assisted her fellow forward in the 35th minute, giving the U.S. team a 1-0 lead.

Rose Lavelle tallied another score just before the half. Lindsey Horan assisted the midfielder for that score in the 40th minute, giving the team a two-goal edge at the break.

Then Lloyd came out firing. She tallied her first score just 44 seconds after coming onto the pitch as a substitute. The U.S. ripped through the defense to set up that score. Heath collected a pass in the box before firing a quick feed to Lloyd at the far post. Lloyd finished with a first-touch shot into an open net, as New Zealand keeper Erin Nayler was caught out of position.

"It happened so fast, I don't even know how it happened," Lloyd told reporters. "Obviously great start ... I was just hungry, right from the get-go off the bench. Just doing what I do."

Lloyd scored again 22 minutes later. Christen Press picked up a pass on the left flank during that sequence. She quickly fired a pass up to Lloyd as she ran into the box. Lloyd slid in for a one-touch shot over Nayler for her second tally.

Lloyd now has five goals in her last three games for the U.S. team.

Sam Mewis capped the scoring for the team with another goal in the 84th minute. Press also assisted that score.

The U.S. team battles Mexico in its final friendly ahead of the World Cup at noon May 26 at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.