MLS, Mexico's Liga MX to resume rivalry in annual Leagues Cup

May 29 (UPI) -- Eight teams from Major League Soccer and Liga MX will compete in an annual competition called the Leagues Cup starting in July.

MLS and Liga MX announced the tournament between the top leagues in North America on Wednesday, with the support of CONCACAF.

The inaugural addition features MLS squads Real Salt Lake, the Los Angeles Galaxy, the Houston Dynamo and the Chicago Fire. Liga MX squads Club America, Cruz Azul, Tigres UANL and Club Tijuana will also compete in the first edition of the tournament.

Leagues Cup quarterfinals will be played on July 23 and 24 at MLS stadiums. The semifinals will be Aug. 20 at a to-be-determined location based on previous round results. The final will take place Sept. 18 at a United States venue.

"We are excited to take our partnership with Liga MX to the next level with Leagues Cup," MLS commissioner Don Garber said in a news release.

"We have an intense rivalry between our national teams, and Leagues Cup provides a terrific opportunity to increase the growing rivalry between MLS and Liga MX clubs."

Following this year's tournament, other Leagues Cup fields could include more than eight teams.

"The rivalry between Liga MX and MLS clubs as well as the sporting level of both competitions grows constantly," Liga MX executive president Enrique Bonilla said.

"We are aware that there are a great number of fans around the region who follow the leagues and we believe that Leagues Cup will allow us to bring Liga MX and that great fanbase closer together, while fortifying our sport in the region, which is already the most important in the continent in regards to infrastructure, media impact and the quality of the competition," he said.

"This great event will mark a new start in this relationship moving forward, with a long-term vision."

The first slate of games includes the Fire battling Cruz Azul on July 23 at SeatGeek Stadium in Chicago. The Galaxy host Club Tijuana on the same date at Dignity Health sports Park in Los Angeles.

The Dynamo host Club America on July 24 at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston. Real Salt Lake hosts Tigres UANL on July 24 at Rio Tinto Stadium in Salt Lake City.