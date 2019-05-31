Wanda Metropolitano stadium will host the 2018-2019 UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Madrid. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA

May 31 (UPI) -- The UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur is set for Saturday in Madrid. UPI has you covered with the full rosters and game time information.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp named his 23-man traveling squad on Friday. The Reds are bringing Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Rhian Brewster, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson, Caoimhin Kelleher, Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, Sadio Mane, Joel Matip, Simon Mignolet, James Milner, Alberto Moreno, Divock Origi, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri, Daniel Sturridge, Virgil Van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Mauricio Pochettino named the Spurs' roster, including: Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris, Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sanchez, Son Heung-Min, Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, Victor Wanyama, Michel Vorm, Eric Dier, Kyle Walker-Peters, Moussa Sissoko, Fernando Llorente, Dele Alli Juan Foyth, Paulo Gazzaniga, Christian Eriksen, Serge Aurier, Lucas Moura, Ben Davies, Alfie Whiteman, George Marsh and Oliver Skipp.

Klopp and Pochettino are permitted to name up to 12 substitutes for the clash.

Spurs reached the final after beating Ajax 3-2 in the second leg of a semifinal match. Liverpool made the final in dramatic fashion, beating Barcelona 4-3 in aggregate scoring, capped off with a 4-0 blowout on May 7 at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool will be a different team in the final, playing with formerly injured stars Salah and Firmino. Spurs also managed to get to the final without Kane, their superstar striker.

Real Madrid defeated Liverpool in the 2017-2018 Champions League final. Liverpool is a five-time champion of the tournament, with its last title in 2007.

"We learned a lot in that time since we are together," Klopp told reporters Friday. "A lot of players have been together for three years, some players have been together for a year. This year we learned a lot again, we are a completely different side to last year. So the final was not too important for our improvement, the final was like a starting point again for the next steps. That's how we saw it, that's how we wanted to use it and that's what we did. But from the game we couldn't learn a lot, to be honest.

Tottenham has never won the Champions League. Liverpool and Tottenham each have two wins and a tie in their last five meetings.

"I think now, we're living the dream and I hope the dream finishes in the best way and we win the final," Pochettino said. "That could be the most beautiful history in football. We are going to give our best to win the trophy. We have an amazing opportunity but the journey was also amazing."

How To Watch

What: 2018-2019 UEFA Champions League final

Who: Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur

When: 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid

TV/Online: TNT (English), Univision and Univision Deportes (Spanish); Streaming on B/R Live