Liverpool's Mohamed Salah watches toddler daughter score goal at Anfield

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's daughter Makka plays with the ball after the English Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC on Sunday at Anfield in Liverpool, England. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

May 13 (UPI) -- Liverpool star Mohamed Salah smiled proudly as he watched his toddler daughter take off and score a goal at Anfield in Liverpool, England, after he received the Golden Boot.

Salah received the award for again leading the Premier League in goals. He shared the honor with teammate Sadio Mane and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Mane and Salah received their awards following the Reds' season-ending 2-0 win against Wolves on Sunday at Anfield. They both walked toward the tunnel on their way off of the field when Makka Mohamed Salah managed to grab a soccer ball.

She dribbled down the pitch and slowly kicked the ball into the center of the net. The crowd at Anfield screamed in delight in celebration of her score.

But it wasn't the first time Makka made the crowd go wild after scoring at Anfield. The 4-year-old girl also dribbled on the pitch last year after her dad earned his first Golden Boot.

"Yes, I know we have one at home. This is a new one," Salah wrote for the caption on a social media post featuring a photo of himself talking to his daughter on Sunday.

Salah, Mane and Aubameyang each scored 22 goals this season in the Premier League. Liverpool faces Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final at 3 p.m. on June 1 in Madrid.