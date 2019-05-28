FC Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has led the squad to back-to-back La Liga titles. Photo by Enric Fontcuberta/EPA-EFE

May 28 (UPI) -- FC Barcelona board members will meet to discuss the future of manager Ernesto Valverde.

Sources told ESPN and the Evening Standard that officials from the La Liga power planned to meet with Valverde this week. Sources told ESPN that the meeting is set for Wednesday, and the team has not made a decision whether to keep the veteran manager.

Valverde, 55, has been under pressure since Barcelona's 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the second leg of a Champions League semifinal on May 7. The loss eliminated Barcelona from the Champions League, despite the club entering the game with a 3-0 lead in aggregate scoring.

Barcelona also lost to Valencia on Saturday in the Copa del Rey final. Superstar Lionel Messi voiced his support for Valverde before the loss, saying he would like the manager "to continue."

Valverde played for Barcelona from 1988 to 1990. He took over as manager in 2017. The Spaniard managed at Athletic Bilbao, Espanyol, Olympiacos, Villarreal and Valencia before landing at Camp Nou.

Barcelona won its 26th La Liga title this year, repeating as champions in Spain's top flight. Valverde signed a one-year contract extension in February.