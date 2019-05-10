Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure began his senior career in 2001. Photo by Nigel Roddis/EPA-EFE

May 10 (UPI) -- Former Manchester City and FC Barcelona star Yaya Toure has retired from soccer.

Toure's agent, Dimitry Seluk, first informed Sport24 of his client's decision to step away from the game.

"I say this for the first time: Yaya decided to end his career as a champion," Seluk said.

"The farewell match, when he won the Premier League title with Manchester City was, in principle, the real end of his playing career. Not only in this team, but in general."

Toure, 35, began his senior career at Beveren in 2001. He also had stops at Metalurh Donetsk, Olympiacos and Monaco, before landing at Barcelona in 2007. The Ivory Coast midfielder moved on to Manchester City in the Premier League in 2010. He played at Olympiacos this season, before ending that spell in December.

Toure also made 101 appearances for the Ivory Coast national team, including three World Cup showings. Toure won three Premier League titles, two La Liga titles and a Champions League title.

He is now aiming for a career in coaching and management.