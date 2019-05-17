University of Memphis' basketball class rated No. 1

May 17 (UPI) -- Memphis men's basketball coach Penny Hardaway has the No. 1 recruiting class in his first full recruiting cycle, according to recruiting services.

Forward Precious Achiuwa, a six foot nine senior, committed to Memphis on Friday. ESPN ranked Achiuwa as the No. 17 player in the country.

ESPN and 247 Sports both believe Memphis has had the best signing class in Division I basketball.

Achiuwa joins No. 1 overall prospect James Wiseman and D.J. Jeffries (No. 25 on ESPN's Top 100) as players who signed with Memphis. The Tigers also landed Rejean Ellis (No. 38), Lester Quinones (No. 81) and Malcolm Dandridge (No. 100)

Memphis also landed Little Rock graduate transfer Rayjon Tucker. ESPN ranks Tucker as the second-best transfer player.

Achiuwa chose Memphis over Kansas.

The Tigers went 22-14 last season and made it to the second round of the NIT.