John Beilein leaving Michigan to coach Cleveland Cavaliers

May 13 (UPI) -- Michigan's John Beilein is leaving to become the next coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sources informed ESPN, The Athletic and the Detroit Free Press of Beilein's decision to leave the Wolverines for the NBA franchise. The Michigan coach told the school Monday morning he was making the move. He also informed his players.

Sources told ESPN that Beilein agreed to a five-year contract with the Cavaliers.

Beilein, 66, posted a 278-150 record in 12 seasons at Michigan. He led the program to the NCAA tournament nine times, including two Final Four appearances. Beilein coached at Canisius, Richmond and West Virginia, before landing at Michigan in 2007.

He owns a 571-325 overall record as a college coach.

The Cavaliers fired coach Tyronn Lue in October after an 0-6 start to the 2018 season. Larry Drew took over following Lue's departure, before being fired in April. Drew was 19-57 after taking over for Lue.

The Cavaliers were 19-63 this season, tying for the second-worst record in the NBA.