U. of Arizona president defends men's basketball coach Sean Miller

Sean Miller has been Arizona's men's basketball coach since 2009. The program is being investigated by the FBI for possible corruption. File Photo; Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- University of Arizona President Robert Robbins gave head men's basketball coach Sean Miller a vote of confidence as an FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball lingers over the program.

"Sean's our coach and we look forward to continuing to participate and cooperate in all the investigations that are going on," Robbins said in a TV interview. "But Sean's our coach."

Miller, 50, has been accused in an FBI investigation of illegally paying players to attend the school. Phoenix Suns center and former Wildcats All-American Deandre Ayton is one of the players named.

Miller has repeatedly denied all accusations against him. He was briefly kept away from coaching in February 2018 following the release of an ESPN report that detailed his involvement in potentially paying players.

Miller was reinstated a week later and coached every game this season. Miller is 264-89 in 10 seasons with the Wildcats and has taken them to seven NCAA Tournament appearances.

Robbins' comments come after aspiring sports agent Christian Dawkins and former Adidas representative Merl Code were found guilty of bribery and conspiracy to commit bribery on Wednesday. Each had been convicted during an October trial to lure elite college basketball recruits to Adidas-sponsored schools.