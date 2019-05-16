May 16 (UPI) -- St. Louis Blues forward Alexander Steen buried a scorching one-timer in the second period during Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.

Steen was on the rush with Blues winger Ivan Barbashev early in the second. Barbashev fended off a Sharks defender and passed across the slot to Steen.

Steen received the puck and teed up the one-timer, which snapped by Sharks goalie Martin Jones to give the Blues their first goal Wednesday night.

The Sharks picked up a controversial 5-4 win in overtime over the Blues. San Jose defenseman Erik Karlsson scored 5:23 into the extra period after Timo Meier appeared to make a hand pass. On-ice officials didn't see Meier's illegal move, and it was a non-reviewable play.

Steen's goal was his second of this postseason. He has four points (two goals, two assists) in 16 games during the playoffs.

Game 4 is Friday night at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. San Jose holds a 2-1 series lead over the Blues.