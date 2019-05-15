Boston Bruins forward Chris Wagner suffered a right arm injury after blocking a shot from Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 3 on Tuesday night. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Bruins winger Chris Wagner returned to Boston for additional tests on his injured right arm and will miss Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Wednesday that Noel Acciari will replace Wagner in the starting lineup.

"He returned to Boston to get further tests, so he's ruled out [Thursday]," Cassidy said. "Noel Acciari will go in his spot and from there we'll sort it out once we get back to Boston."

Wagner suffered the injury while blocking a slap shot from Hurricanes defenseman Justin Faulk in the third period of the Bruins' 2-1 win Tuesday night. The fourth-line forward, who scored a goal in Game 3, had his arm in a sling after the contest.

"You never want to see injuries like that, but that's a testament to him and what he's willing to give for this team and block a shot like that," Bruins forward Charlie Coyle told reporters. "That gets us fired up. It's the little things. They add up. That's a big loss for us."

Acciari previously was sidelined with an upper-body injury but was declared available earlier in the week. He is expected to join Sean Kuraly and Joakim Nordstrom on the Bruins' fourth line.

Game 4 is Thursday night at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. The Bruins hold a 3-0 series lead over the Hurricanes.