Brooks Koepka cards 32 on first nine holes at 2019 PGA Championship

Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka smile as they walk to the 12th hole in the first round of the PGA Championship. Koepka jumped out to an early lead Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Defending champion Brooks Koepka began Thursday's PGA Championship by jumping out to an early 5-under par lead through 13 holes in Bethpage.

Koepka was 3-under on his first nine holes. He recorded a 40-foot bride putt at the par-4 10th hole.

The 29-year-old also sunk a 20-foot birdie putt at the par-3 14th.

Koepka later missed a chance for three consecutive birdies by missing an eight-foot putt at No. 2. He rebounded to drop to 5-under par.

Brooks Koepka rolls home his 2nd birdie of the day to continue his climb up the leaderboard.#PGAChamp | @BKoepka pic.twitter.com/ZuccbCrFHX— PGA of America (@PGA) May 16, 2019

Koepka played alongside Tiger Woods and British Open champion Francesco Molinari in the feature group.

Kopeka won the 2018 PGA Championship. With a victory, Keopka would become the first player to own back-to-back titles at two majors at the same time.