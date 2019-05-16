Brooks Koepka cards 32 on first nine holes at 2019 PGA Championship

May 16 (UPI) -- Defending champion Brooks Koepka began Thursday's PGA Championship by jumping out to an early 5-under par lead through 13 holes in Bethpage.
Koepka was 3-under on his first nine holes. He recorded a 40-foot bride putt at the par-4 10th hole.
The 29-year-old also sunk a 20-foot birdie putt at the par-3 14th.
Koepka later missed a chance for three consecutive birdies by missing an eight-foot putt at No. 2. He rebounded to drop to 5-under par.
Koepka played alongside Tiger Woods and British Open champion Francesco Molinari in the feature group.
Kopeka won the 2018 PGA Championship. With a victory, Keopka would become the first player to own back-to-back titles at two majors at the same time.