Tiger Woods (L) is the betting favorite to win the 2019 PGA Championship, which began on Thursday at the Bethpage Black Course in Old Bethpage, N.Y. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods got back on track with a birdie on No. 15 during the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship on Thursday at Bethpage Black Course in Old Bethpage, N.Y.

Woods started the round from tee No. 10. He hit a double bogey on that hole before making par on the next four holes. Woods then stepped up to the 484-yard 15th. He smacked his drive 282 yards into the right fairway. He hit his next shot 204 yards onto the green.

Woods then putted his next shot from more than 15 feet, sending it to the left before it curled into the hole for a birdie on the par-4.

The 15-time major championship winner went on to make par on No. 16 and was 1-over-par when walking to the 17th tee. Woods sat tied for 26th place with two holes remaining on the back-nine.

First birdie of the day for Tiger Woods#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/S5IVjhkbZY— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 16, 2019

Matt Wallace was the tournament leader at 4-under-par through six holes. Woods hasn't won the tournament since 2007, but is coming off of his fifth title at the Masters Tournament.