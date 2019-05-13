Tiger Woods hasn't won the PGA Championship since 2007, but is the betting favorite to capture the Wanamaker Trophy this year. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Masters champion Tiger Woods is the betting favorite to win the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black Course in Old Bethpage, N.Y.

Several oddsmakers list the 15-time major tournament winner as the most likely player to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy. The tournament begins Thursday and ends Sunday.

Woods, 43, is a four-time PGA Championship winner, with his last win coming in 2007. Bovada lists Woods as a +700 bet to win the tournament, while BetOnline.AG has Woods at +800. Both sites have Dustin Johnson as the second best bet to win the Wanamaker Trophy. BetOnline.AG gives Brooks Koepka equal odds (+1000) with Johnson to win the tournament.

Johnson has never won the PGA Championship. Koepka is the defending champion of the tournament.

RELATED Tiger Woods to visit Donald Trump at White House on Monday

Woods and Koepka are in a group with Francesco Molinari. That star-studded trio tees off at 8:24 a.m. in the first round Thursday. Woods, Koepka and Molinari tee off at 1:49 p.m. Friday for the second round.

The first round will air from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday on TNT. You can also track Woods via live stream on PGA.com and on the PGA Championship mobile app.

How to watch the 2019 PGA Championship

RELATED Tiger Woods out of Wells Fargo Championship

First Round -- Thursday

1 to 7 p.m. on TNT, PGA.com, PGA Championship mobile app

Second Round -- Friday

1 to 7:30 p.m. on TNT, PGA.com, PGA Championship mobile app

Third Round -- Saturday

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on TNT, PGA.com, PGA Championship mobile app

2 to 7 p.m. on CBS, PGA.com, PGA Championship mobile app

Fourth Round -- Sunday

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on TNT, PGA.com, PGA Championship mobile app

2 to 7 p.m. on CBS, PGA.com, PGA Championship mobile app