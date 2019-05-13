May 13 (UPI) -- Masters champion Tiger Woods is the betting favorite to win the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black Course in Old Bethpage, N.Y.
Several oddsmakers list the 15-time major tournament winner as the most likely player to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy. The tournament begins Thursday and ends Sunday.
Woods, 43, is a four-time PGA Championship winner, with his last win coming in 2007. Bovada lists Woods as a +700 bet to win the tournament, while BetOnline.AG has Woods at +800. Both sites have Dustin Johnson as the second best bet to win the Wanamaker Trophy. BetOnline.AG gives Brooks Koepka equal odds (+1000) with Johnson to win the tournament.
Johnson has never won the PGA Championship. Koepka is the defending champion of the tournament.
Woods and Koepka are in a group with Francesco Molinari. That star-studded trio tees off at 8:24 a.m. in the first round Thursday. Woods, Koepka and Molinari tee off at 1:49 p.m. Friday for the second round.
The first round will air from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday on TNT. You can also track Woods via live stream on PGA.com and on the PGA Championship mobile app.
How to watch the 2019 PGA Championship
First Round -- Thursday
1 to 7 p.m. on TNT, PGA.com, PGA Championship mobile app
Second Round -- Friday
1 to 7:30 p.m. on TNT, PGA.com, PGA Championship mobile app
Third Round -- Saturday
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on TNT, PGA.com, PGA Championship mobile app
2 to 7 p.m. on CBS, PGA.com, PGA Championship mobile app
Fourth Round -- Sunday
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on TNT, PGA.com, PGA Championship mobile app
2 to 7 p.m. on CBS, PGA.com, PGA Championship mobile app