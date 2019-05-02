Tiger Woods to visit Donald Trump at White House on Monday

May 2 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods will visit President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday to celebrate his win at the 2019 Masters Tournament.

Sources informed Fox News and CBS News of the visit. Trump tweeted his congratulations to Woods on the win on the day after Woods' April 14 victory in Augusta, Ga. That tweet also included an announcement that Trump will give Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Woods, 43, shot a 2-under-par 70 to capture his fifth Green Jacket at Augusta National Golf Club. The 15-time major winner edged Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson by just one stroke to win the 2019 Masters.

Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Charles Sifford are among the other golfers who have received the Presidential Medial of Freedom.

Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

Woods, Nicklaus and Trump golf together in February at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Fla. Woods also designed Trump World Golf Club Dubai.

The Masters champion will attempt to win his 16th major championship at the 2019 PGA Championship from May 16 to 19 at the Bethpage Black Course in Old Bethpage, N.Y.