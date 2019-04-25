Inspired by Tiger Woods, golfer John Peterson comes out of retirement

April 25 (UPI) -- Former NCAA golf champion John Peterson is coming out of retirement, saying Tiger Woods' win at the Masters inspired him.

The former NCAA D-I individual champion told 104.5 FM ESPN in Baton Rouge that he's returning to the game after Woods' thrilling victory

The 30-year-old was a three-time All-American at LSU and won the 2011 NCAA individual title. He retired from golf last year after failing to make it through the Web.com Tour Finals after coming back from an injury.

Since leaving golf, Peterson has been working in the real estate business. He decided to watch the Masters this month, and became motivated after watching Woods.

"Sometimes, you've got to take a step back to realize what you had," Peterson said on 104.5-FM ESPN.

"I was in an office for seven months, and it was fine when I started, I was paying the bills," Peterson said. "Then the Masters came along, and I'm watching this kid Patrick Cantlay, who in 2011 finished second to me in the National Championship when he was at UCLA, and he's finishing ninth in the Masters ... I beat him a lot and I'm just like, man, that could be me.

"And then Tiger wins, with his story, it was just so inspiring, honestly. And I quit my job, seriously, the next day after the Masters."

Now back in the game, Peterson will have to try to qualify for events.