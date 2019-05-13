Chelsea's Eden Hazard to join Real Madrid after Europa League

Chelsea star Eden Hazard joined the club in 2012 after starting his senior career in 2007 with Lille. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

May 13 (UPI) -- Chelsea star Eden Hazard is set to move to La Liga power Real Madrid following the Blues' Europa League final May 29 against Arsenal.

Sources told L'Equipe that Madrid will officially announce the arrival of Hazard for a transfer amount approaching $112 million. Sources told BeinSports and L'Equipe that agreements between Chelsea and Madrid have been in place for several weeks.

Hazard scored 16 goals and had 15 assists in 37 Premier League games this season. The Belgian winger has played for Chelsea since 2012. He began his senior career in 2007 with Lille. Hazard also has 100 international appearances for Belgium.

Hazard has scored 108 goals in 351 appearances for the Blues.

Chelsea fought to a 0-0 draw with Leicester City on Sunday at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England. Hazard said after the match that he made a decision about his future club.

The Blues battle the New England Revolution in a friendly at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. before facing the Gunners in the Europa League final.