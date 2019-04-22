WNBA and CBS agree to multiyear television deal

The Washington Mystics and Atlanta Dream are among two of the 12 teams in the WNBA that will benefit from the new deal between the league and network CBS to broadcast 40 games per season starting this year. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- The Women's National Basketball Association and CBS announced Monday a multi-year partnership in which CBS Sports Network will televise live games this season.

The announcement made by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said that 40 games from the WNBA will be available live, starting with the Minnesota Lynx hosting the Chicago Sky on May 25.

"Through our partnership with CBS Sports Network, the WNBA is joining an elite lineup of premium sports programming," Silver said.

"We are truly excited to partner with the WNBA, bringing the country's premier women's sports league to CBS Sports Network. This partnership is one of the biggest and most impactful women's sports programming arrangements ever at CBS Sports, offering national exposure of 40 games per year," CBS Chairmman Sean McManus said.

The WNBA is entering its 23rd season.