WNBA MVP Stewart to miss season with ruptured Achilles

Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm won the WNBA MVP and finals MVP award last year, averaging 21.8 points, 8.4 rebounds per game. She will miss the entire 2019 season after rupturing her right Achilles tendon Sunday in Europe.

April 17 (UPI) -- WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart will miss the 2019 season after confirming that she ruptured her right Achilles tendon while playing in Europe.

The Seattle Storm forward posted on twitter Wednesday the news that she will miss the season but will "bounce back."

"First off, I just want to say thank you for the tremendous amount of love and support I've received over the past few days," Stewart said.

"The situation is still a shock to me, I have ruptured my right Achilles tendon. This year especially has been amazing and filled with lots of success and as well all know there are high and lows throughout a career. This is just another obstacle that I will overcome.

"I'm thankful that I have so many people in my corner to help me every step of the way. I'm feeling every emotion possible at this point but just know that the bounce back will be real and I'll be back and better than ever."

The injury took place Sunday while Stewart was playing for Dynamo Kursk of Russia.

During the EuroLeague championship game, she ruptured her Achilles after landing awkwardly on opponent Brittney Griner's foot.

Stewart helped the Storm to their third WNBA title last September. The 23-year-old averaged 21.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

After she helped Seattle to a title, Stewart was a member of the United States team that won a gold medal in the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup.

Along with winning the WNBA MVP and Finals MVP award, she was also named the MVP for the World Cup, and last month was named the EuroLeague's regular-season MVP.