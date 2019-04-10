2019 WNBA Draft round-by-round results: Notre Dame's Jackie Young taken at No. 1

Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Jackie Young (5) was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in Wednesday's WNBA Draft. The Las Vegas Aces drafted Young, and the New York Liberty drafted Louisville's Asia Durr with the second pick. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Aces selected Notre Dame guard Jackie Young with the No. 1 overall pick in Wednesday night's WNBA Draft.

Young, who was eligible to declare early because she turns 22 in the same year as the draft, became the second Fighting Irish player to be drafted first overall after leaving college early. She joined Jewell Loyd, who was drafted with the top pick in the 2015 draft.

The Aces held the No. 1 selection for the third consecutive year. The franchise drafted Kelsey Plum in 2017 when the team was located in San Antonio. The Aces picked A'ja Wilson last season when the team moved to Las Vegas.

Young, who was the only junior available in this year's draft, averaged 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists for Notre Dame this season.

Young's teammates, Arike Ogunbowale and Brianna Turner, also went in the first round. The Dallas Wings drafted Ogunbowale and the Atlanta Dream selected Turner. The Dream later traded the draft rights to Turner to the Phoenix Mercury for Marie Gulich.

Notre Dame's Jessica Shepard was the 16th overall pick and Marina Mabrey was drafted at No. 19, meaning all five starters from the Irish were selected. Tennessee previously was the only school to accomplish that feat with college players, in 2008.

The New York Liberty drafted Louisville's Asia Durr with the No. 2 overall pick. The Indiana Fever picked Mississippi State's Teaira McCowan and the Chicago Sky grabbed UConn star Katie Lou Samuelson at No. 4.

Below is the round-by-round results from the 2019 WNBA Draft:

Round 1

1. Las Vegas Aces: Jackie Young, G, Notre Dame

2. New York Liberty: Asia Durr, G, Louisville

3. Indiana Fever: Teaira McCowan, C, Mississippi State

4. Chicago Sky: Katie Lou Samuelson, G/F, Connecticut

5. Dallas Wings: Arike Ogunbowale, G, Notre Dame

6. Minnesota Lynx: Napheesa Collier, F, Connecticut

7. Los Angeles Sparks: Kalani Brown, C, Baylor

8. Phoenix Mercury: Alanna Smith, F, Stanford

9. Connecticut Sun: Kristine Anigwe, F, California

10. Washington Mystics: Kiara Leslie, G, North Carolina State

11. Atlanta Dream: Brianna Turner, C, Notre Dame (Rights traded to Phoenix Mercury)

12. Seattle Storm: Ezi Magbegor, C, Australia

Round 2

13. Phoenix Mercury (via Indiana Fever): Sophie Cunningham, G, Missouri

14. New York Liberty: Han Xu, C, China

15. Chicago Sky: Chloe Jackson, G, Baylor

16: Minnesota Lynx (via Las Vegas Aces): Jessica Shepard, F, Notre Dame

17: Dallas Wings: Megan Gustafson, F, Iowa

18. Minnesota Lynx: Natisha Hiedeman, G, Marquette (Rights traded to Connecticut Sun)

19. Los Angeles Sparks: Marina Mabrey, F, Notre Dame

20. Minnesota Lynx (via Phoenix Mercury): Cierra Dillard, G, Buffalo

21. Connecticut Sun: Bridget Carleton, G, Iowa State

22. Dallas Wings (via Washington Mystics): Kennedy Burke, G, UCLA

23. Atlanta Dream: Maite Cazorla, G, Oregon

24. Seattle Storm: Anriel Howard, F, Mississippi State

Round 3

25. Indiana Fever: Paris Kea, G, North Carolina

26. New York Liberty: Megan Huff, F, Utah

27. Chicago Sky: Maria Conde, F, Spain

28. Indiana Fever (via Las Vegas Aces): Caliya Robinson, F, Georgia

29. Dallas Wings: Morgan Bertsch, F, UC Davis

30. Minnesota Lynx: Kenisha Bell, G, Minnesota

31. Los Angeles Sparks: Angela Salvadores, G, Duke

32. Phoenix Mercury: Arica Carter, G, Louisville

33. Connecticut Sun: Regan Magarity, F, Virginia Tech

34. Washington Mystics: Sam Fuehring, F, Louisville

35. Atlanta Dream: Li Yueru, C, China

36. Seattle Storm: Macy Miller, F, South Dakota State