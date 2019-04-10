Trending Stories

Masters golf 2019: Fun facts, Rory McIlroy leads best bets
De'Andre Hunter, Kyle Guy lead Virginia past Texas Tech for first national title
Chris Mullin steps down as men's basketball coach at St.John's
Dwyane Wade goes for 30 in Heat home finale
Dwyane Wade falls into crowd, explodes beer onto John Legend, Chrissy Teigen

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from Augusta: Events leading up to the Masters

Latest News

Four counties seek death penalty against alleged Golden State Killer
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has torn oblique, out 4-6 weeks
2019 WNBA Draft round-by-round results: Notre Dame's Jackie Young taken at No. 1
Former Penn State president ordered to report to prison
Nathan Chen spending summer break from Yale on tour, honing artistry
 
Back to Article
/