April 17 (UPI) -- New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield aided goalie Robin Lehner during a flurry of chances by the Pittsburgh Penguins on the power play.

With the Islanders holding a 2-1 lead in the third period, Mayfield helped his netminder in the crease, blocking a pair of shots down low to keep the puck out of the net.

Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz fired a shot at Lehner, which deflected off the goalie's pads. Pittsburgh forward Jake Guentzel had the rebound bounce to him and he threw a pass to Phil Kessel, who appeared to have a wide-open net.

Mayfield extended his leg and blocked Kessel's rocket shot. Guentzel managed to corral the rebound again and tried to sneak the puck in the net, but Mayfield and Lehner teamed up to deny the chance.

The Islanders defeated the Penguins 3-1 on Tuesday night to sweep the series. Jordan Eberle, Brock Nelson and Josh Bailey scored for New York. Guenztel had Pittsburgh's lone goal.

In four games this postseason, Mayfield has one assist. He had 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) in 79 regular-season contests.

Lehner has a 4-0 record with a 1.47 goals-against average and .956 save percentage. It was the first four starts of his career in the playoffs.

The Islanders face the winner of the Capitals-Hurricanes series in the second round.