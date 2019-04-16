Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne stonewalls Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn

Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne had 40 saves during his team's 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 3. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne shut down Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn with a sensational save during the Predators' Game 3 victory.

With the score even at 2-2 in the third period, Stars forward Tyler Seguin chipped a puck that flew at Rinne. The 6-foot-5 goalie deflected the shot but failed to snare the puck with his glove.

Dallas' Alexander Radulov, previously drafted by the Predators in the first round of the 2004 NHL Draft, picked up the loose rebound and tossed the puck at Rinne. Radulov's shot bounced off Rinne's pad and landed directly in front of Benn, who had a wide-open net. Rinne quickly shifted his body and reached out his glove to rob Benn of the score.

Rinne's save ultimately helped the Predators earn a 3-2 win Monday night. Mikael Granlund scored the game-winning goal midway through the final period and Rinne had 40 saves on 42 shots (.952 save percentage).

Nashville has a 2-1 lead in the series. The Stars host the Predators on Wednesday night at American Airlines Center for Game 4.