NCAA men's national championship game: How to watch, time

Virginia Cavaliers forward Mamadi Diakite (25) shoots the ball March 30 during the regional final of 2019 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball tournament against the Purdue Boilermakers at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo by Bryan Woolston/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- The top-seeded Virginia Cavaliers and Texas Tech Red Raiders go head-to-head in Monday's national championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

A first-time champion will emerge as Virginia and Texas Tech have never captured a national championship.

The Red Raiders are trying to become the first school since UConn in 1999 to win a national title in their first Final Four appearance in program history. Texas Tech advanced to the final with a 61-51 victory over Michigan State on Saturday in the Final Four.

Texas Tech previously reached the Elite Eight in 2018 but lost to eventual champion Villanova.

Virginia returned to its first Final Four since 1984 after a last-second win over Auburn in the national semifinal. The Cavaliers' redemption story began when the team became the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed in the opening round. Virginia lost 74-54 to UMBC in last year's NCAA tournament.

Here are the final results from the Final Four, with the TV schedule and game time for Monday's national championship game:

No. 1 Virginia 63, No. 5 Auburn 62

No. 3 Texas Tech 61, No. 2 Michigan State 51

No. 3 Texas Tech (West Region) vs. No. 1 Virginia (South Region)

Full TV coverage of the Final Four and the national championship game is on CBS, starting at 9:20 p.m. EDT. Viewers can also live-stream all games on the March Madness Live site or the March Madness Live app.