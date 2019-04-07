Zion Williamson wins Naismith Trophy; Vols' Rick Barnes named Coach of the Year

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes was named the Naismith Men's Coach of the Year after guiding the Vols to the Sweet 16 this season. File Photo by Bryan Woolston/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Duke Blue Devils star freshman Zion Williamson was awarded the 2019 Naismith Trophy as the Men's Player of the Year on Sunday, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced.

Williamson became the eighth player in Blue Devils history to receive the honor, giving Duke the most Naismith Trophy wins by any men's basketball program. Duke sharpshooter J.J. Redick was the school's most recent winner in 2006. Other winners from the program include Jason Williams (2002), Shane Battier (2001), Elton Brand (1999), Christian Laettner (1992), Danny Ferry (1989) and Johnny Dawkins (1986).

Williamson is only the third freshman ever to win the award, joining current Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant (Texas, 2007) and New Orleans Pelicans standout Anthony Davis (Kentucky, 2012).

"I want to thank the Citizen Naismith Trophy committee for selecting me as the Player of the Year," Williamson said in a statement. "It is truly an honor to receive this and join such an elite list of former Blue Devils to have also won the award. There were so many great players who could have won this award this year.

"I can't thank my teammates, coaches and family enough for helping me. This is a team award, and it's an honor for me to accept this on behalf of my brothers."

Other finalists for the award were Tennessee's Grant Williams, Gonzaga's Rui Hachimura and Murray State's Ja Morant.

Williamson, 18, averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game and ranked second nationally by shooting 68 percent from the field. He was recognized as the ACC Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year, becoming the third player in league history to sweep both individual awards.

Duke, led by Williamson, reached the Elite Eight in this year's NCAA tournament but lost against Michigan State.

Meanwhile, Tennessee men's head coach Rick Barnes was named the 2019 Naismith Coach of the Year on Sunday after guiding the Vols to the Sweet 16.

Barnes became the first men's coach in Volunteers history to receive the award. Former Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt won the women's award five times.

Other finalists for the award were Texas Tech's Chris Beard, Virginia's Tony Bennett and Houston's Kelvin Sampson.

"To say the least, I'm honored. I'm humbled really," Barnes said in a statement. "When you're able to receive an award like the Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year, you know it goes to your players and your assistant coaches."

Barnes led the Vols on a 19-game winning streak during the regular season and a 31-6 overall record. Tennessee reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament before losing against Purdue.