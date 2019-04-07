NCAA women's national championship game: How to watch, game time

Members of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrate after defeating the Connecticut Huskies 81-76 in the semifinal game of the 2019 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament on Friday at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Members of the Baylor Lady Bears celebrate after defeating the Oregon Ducks 72-67 during the semifinal game of the 2019 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament on Friday at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Baylor Lady Bears head coach Kim Mulkey leads her team against the Oregon Ducks during the semifinal game of the 2019 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament on Friday at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Baylor Lady Bears forward Lauren Cox (15) shoots against Oregon Ducks forward Erin Boley (21) during the semifinal game of the 2019 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament on Friday at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Muffet McGraw leads her team against the Connecticut Huskies in the semifinal game of the 2019 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament on Friday at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the semifinal game of the 2019 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament on Friday at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Baylor Lady Bears will meet in Sunday's national championship game at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

The final is a rematch from the 2012 title game when former Baylor standout Brittney Griner guided the Lady Bears to their second championship in program history. Baylor won its first title in 2005 and is 2-0 in championship contests.

Baylor advanced to its first final since that 2012 victory with a 72-67 win over No. 2 seed Oregon on Friday. Kalani Brown scored 22 points and Lauren Cox added 21 to pace the team.

Notre Dame, which defeated powerhouse UConn 81-76 Friday, returned to its second consecutive championship game. Arike Ogunbowale, who hit the game-winner in last year's title game, scored 23 points against the Huskies as the Fighting Irish rallied from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

The Fighting Irish won its second national title in school history with a 61-58 win over Mississippi State in last year's NCAA tournament. Notre Dame won its first championship in 2001.

Yesterday was one for the history books!



Relive all the action. #WFinalFour pic.twitter.com/zb48YbSXF3 — NCAA WBB (@ncaawbb) April 6, 2019

Lady Bears head coach Kim Mulkey and Notre Dame's Muffet McGraw are seeking to become the third head coach in women's Division I basketball history with three national title victories.

Here are the full results from the Final Four, with the TV schedule and game time for Sunday's national championship game:

Friday, Final Four

No. 1 Baylor 72, No. 2 Oregon 67

No. 1 Notre Dame 81, No. 2 UConn 76

Sunday, National Championship Game

No. 1 Notre Dame (Chicago Region) vs. No. 1 Baylor (Greensboro Region)

Time/TV channel: 6 p.m. EDT, ESPN

How to Watch

Full TV coverage of the Final Four and the national championship game is on ESPN and ESPN2. Viewers can also live-stream all games on Watch ESPN. The complete women's bracket can be found at NCAA.com.