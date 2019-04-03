FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi has six goals off of free kicks this season in La Liga, leading all players in Europe's top five divisions. Photo by Alberto Estevez/EPA-EFE

April 3 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi scored off yet another free kick during FC Barcelona's 4-4 tie with Villarreal in La Liga.

The strike came in the 90th minute of the scoring fest Tuesday at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal, Spain. Barcelona trailed 4-2 when he stepped up to take the free kick.

Messi lined up inside the half circle at the top of the Villarreal box, eyeing a wall of opposing yellow jerseys. He used his left boot to rip a shot around the wall, bending the ball out wide left. The shot then bent back toward the far post, before hitting the post slightly and ricocheting behind Villarreal keeper Sergio Asenjo.

Barcelona was desperate for an equalizer and got one from Luis Suarez just before the final whistle. The La Liga power took a corner kick at the start of the sequence. The service was headed out by Villarreal defender Ramiro Funes Mori, but it fell onto the boot of Suarez. The Barcelona star blasted an 18-yard shot, squeezing it just inside the near post past Asenjo for the equalizer.

Philippe Coutinho drew first blood in the 12th minute of the match before Malcom gave the road squad a 2-0 lead four minutes later. Samuel Chukwueze answered with a goal for Villarreal in the 23rd minute.

Karl Toko Ekambi scored the equalizer in the 50th minute. Vicente Iobrra put Villarreal up 3-2 with another score in the 62nd minute. Carlos Bacca gave Villarreal a two-goal cushion in the 80th minute, before Messi cut the lead to one score with his brilliant free kick.

Barcelona takes on Atletico Madrid in La Liga Saturday at Camp Nou in Barcelona before returning to Champions League play against Manchester United.

"We can take a lot of conclusions from this game," Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde told FCBarcelona.com. "We haven't lost at the end. We managed to draw when we were on the verge of losing the game so we are a team who never gives up."

Messi has 32 goals as the top scorer in Europe this season.