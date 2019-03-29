March Madness: Oregon Ducks' Bol Bol to enter 2019 NBA Draft

Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman (L) will lose Ducks freshman standout Bol Bol to the 2019 NBA Draft. Bol hired an agent from CAA on Friday. Photo by Bryan Woolston/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Oregon Ducks freshman standout Bol Bol is turning his focus to the 2019 NBA Draft.

Bol hired an agent at Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to represent him in his future professional career, the agency told ESPN on Friday.

The 7-foot-2 center played only nine games for Oregon before suffering an ankle injury in December. Bol later underwent surgery to repair a non-displaced fracture of the navicular bone in his left foot, according to The Oregonian.

Bol shined during his short stint with the Ducks, leading the team with 21.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks. He originally announced the end of his collegiate career on social media in January.

"Playing for my dream school under my favorite Coach [Dana] Altman has been the best part of my life and sadly it has come to [an] end sooner than I would like but thank you for all those who rocking with me & all Oregon fans thank you #GoDucks," Bol wrote on Instagram.

Bol Bol is the first son of former 7-foot-7 NBA center Manute Bol. Much like his father, Bol Bol's shot-blocking ability has impressed scouts. The former Oregon big man has more versatility and the ability to stretch the floor with his shooting.

ESPN has Bol Bol at No. 12 on its rankings of the top 100 NBA Draft prospects. Sports Illustrated lists him as the 24th-best player in the upcoming draft.

No. 12 seed Oregon fell to No. 1 Virginia in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament Thursday night.