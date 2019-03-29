March 29 (UPI) -- Yale's Miye Oni plans on entering his name into the 2019 NBA Draft after becoming Ivy League Player of the Year for his 2018 campaign.

The junior announced his intention to turn pro in a text message to ESPN.

"I plan on entering the 2019 draft," Oni said. "I submitted my name to the undergraduate advisory request to legally protect myself and my NCAA eligibility, but I have every intention of staying in the draft. I'll be signing with agent Harrison Gaines of SLASH Sports."

The 6-foot-6, 210 pound guard averaged 17.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists this season for the Bulldogs. He averaged 15.1 points per game during his sophomore season and posted 12.9 points per game as a freshman.

"It has always been a dream of mine to play in the NBA, however, given the circumstances of how little notoriety I had coming out of high school, it was difficult to envision a straightforward path to get there," Oni said. "Things began to clear up more once I arrived at Yale. I believe the coaching staff and others have helped take my game to the next level, where I feel now that it is the right time for me to explore my options of playing basketball at the professional level."

Oni is ranked No. 53 on ESPN's top 100 prospects list entering the draft.

LSU eliminated Yale in the first round of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament with a 79-74 win on March 21 in Jacksonville. Oni had five points, five rebounds and four assists in the loss.

The 2019 NBA Draft is June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.