Oregon's Ehab Amin posts worst flop of March Madness nominee vs. Virginia

Virginia Cavaliers forward Mamadi Diakite (R) and Oregon Ducks guard Ehab Amin (L) had a physical second half sequence resulting in double technical fouls during their Sweet 16 matchup Thursday in Louisville. Photo by Bryan Woolston/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Oregon's Ehab Amin came off the bench and provided one of the worst flops of March Madness in the Ducks' Sweet 16 loss to Virginia.

The sequence occurred with 13:54 remaining in Virginia's 53-49 victory Thursday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville. Virginia led 35-34 when Cavaliers forward Mamadi Diakite ripped down a rebound.

Diakite got the offensive board off of a De'Andre Hunter missed jump shot. He was surrounded by Oregon players, with Amin guarding him the closest. Diakite held the ball and swung his arms to get the defenders away, but Amin wasn't budging.

Diakite eventually stopped moving his arms and stepped closer to Amin. The Ducks guard went flying to the floor, despite not being hit by Diakite.

The Cavaliers forward was initially given a technical foul. Referees reviewed the play and also gave Amin a technical for the flop.

Amin scored eight points and had four rebounds and five fouls off the bench for the Ducks. Diakite had seven points and 11 rebounds in the win.

Purdue battles Virginia in the Elite Eight at 8:40 p.m. Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center.