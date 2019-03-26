Detroit native and rapper Eminem is a fan of the AAF, but wants the league to allow fighting like the NHL. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- Legendary rapper Eminem has a plan to increase success in the Alliance of American Football. He wants the league to allow fighting.

Eminem -- also known as Marshall Bruce Mathers III -- tweeted a message to the league Monday night, also including the Birmingham Iron and Memphis Express in his tweet.

"Dear AAF," he wrote. "Please entertain this thought regarding the Iron and Express game: allowing the players to actually fight would be key to league's success like hockey. I would watch every game [even through there is no Detroit team yet - hint]."

"Don't blow it. Sincerely, Marshall."

The Detroit native was referencing the Express' 31-25 victory against the Iron Sunday at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. Former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel also made his AAF debut in the Express win.

Trash talk -- including some from Manziel -- was coming from both teams during the close clash.

Manziel responded to Eminem's tweet by writing: "I got you."

Eminem's plea for a Detroit franchise didn't go unnoticed. AAF CEO and co-founder Charlie Ebersol also responded to the rapper's tweet.

"Detroit is not a bad idea for a future franchise," Ebersol said. "Let me know if you want in on it."

Manziel and the Express host the Orlando Apollos at 2 p.m. Saturday in Memphis.