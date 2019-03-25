Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel (shown in 2014) completed 3-of-5 passes before being benched during his AAF debut Sunday in Memphis, Tenn. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Former CFL and NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel made his AAF debut during the Memphis Express' win against the Birmingham Iron.

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner appeared briefly, completing 3-of-5 passes for 48 yards and picked up 20 rushing yards during the 31-25 victory Sunday at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn.

Manziel signed with the Express last week after being banned by the CFL. Quarterback Brandon Silvers started Sunday's game. Manziel entered the game in the second quarter, with the Express trailing 16-8.

He broke free for a 13-yard run on his first play. He threw a 36-yard completion six plays later. Manziel went 3-and-out on back-to-back drives and failed on a two-point conversion attempt, before being benched for Silvers down the stretch.

Manziel wasn't the only former NFL player involved in the AAF clash. Fellow former Cleveland Browns player Trent Richardson started at running back for the Iron. Richardson had 56 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Former St. Louis Rams running back Zac Stacy manned the backfield for the Express.

The Express host the Orlando Apollos at 2 p.m. Saturday in Memphis.