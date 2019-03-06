Johnny Manziel gets in workout with QB guru after CFL ban

March 6 (UPI) -- Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel was back on the practice field, throwing passes with a quarterback coach Tuesday following his ban from the CFL.

Manziel posted footage of his workout with George Whitfield Jr. in San Diego on his Instagram story. Manziel did footwork drills and tossed footballs around a soccer goal during the training session. He has worked with Whitfield for years.

The Montreal Alouettes cut Manziel last week after they found the quarterback "had contravened the agreement which made him eligible to play in the league."

The CFL informed all teams that they will not register a contract with Manziel if any club tries to sign the former Heisman Trophy winner.

Manziel first signed a contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in May 2018. He was traded to Montreal in July. He completed 106-of-165 passes for 1,290 yards, five scores and seven interceptions in eight appearances.

Manziel still could choose to pursue a career in the XFL or AAF.

AAF co-founder Charlie Ebersol told ESPN that the league is waiting to "get to the bottom of what happened in Canada" in regards to Manziel.

Ebersol said if Manziel is "clean and clear" the league will talk to him about coming in for a workout.

"We want to be a league of opportunity to the best available players, assuming they are available contractually, with a clean bill of health and a clean criminal record. We want them if they can play at our level. We have to have guys who play at a level that every single guy has a shot to get back to the NFL," Ebersol said.

Manziel was the No. 22 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft. The Texas A&M product hasn't taken a snap in the NFL since the 2015 season while he was a member of the Cleveland Browns.