Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manizel was banned from the CFL after being released Wednesday by the Montreal Alouettes. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The Montreal Alouettes have cut quarterback Johnny Manziel.

The Canadian Football League squad announced the transaction wWednesday. Montreal said that it was found Manziel "had contravened the agreement which made him eligible to play in the league."

"We are disappointed by this turn of events. Johnny was provided a great deal of support by our organization, in collaboration with the CFL, but he has been unable to abide by the terms of his agreement," Alouettes general manager Kavis Reed in a statement.

"We worked with the league and presented alternatives to Johnny, who was unwilling to proceed."

The CFL informed all of its clubs that it will not register a contract with Manziel if any club attempted to sign him.

Manziel first signed a contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in May 2018. He was traded to Montreal in July. Manziel completed 106-of-165 passes for 1,290 yards, five scores and seven interceptions in eight appearances.

The former Texas A&M gunslinger was the No. 22 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns cut Manziel in March 2016. Manziel last played in the NFL in 2015.