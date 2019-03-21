March Madness: Maryland's Jalen Smith obliterates Dylan Windler on slam

March 21 (UPI) -- Maryland Terrapins big man Jalen Smith threw down a massive dunk in the team's win over Belmont on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

With Maryland holding a slim 74-73 lead with under two minutes left in the game, Terps sophomore guard Darryl Morsell scrambled for a loose ball and delivered a quick pass to Smith in the paint.

Smith handled the clean pass with two hands as Belmont's Dylan Windler shifted to contest the dunk. As Smith reached back for the jam, Windler jumped and extended his left arm to block the slam.

Smith elevated and shook the backboard with a thunderous slam over Windler, who was also called for a foul. Smith converted the free throw to give the Terrapins a crucial four-point lead with 1:41 left.

No. 6 seed Maryland used Smith's dunk to power itself to a 79-77 win over the No. 11 seed Bruins. Smith posted a team-high 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting with 12 rebounds. Morsell added 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

Belmont's Windler shot 7-of-14 from 3-point range and had a game-high 35 points with 11 rebounds.

Maryland looks to advance to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2016 when it faces No. 3 seed LSU in the second round Saturday.