March Madness: Murray State's Ja Morant posterizes Marquette's Joey Hauser

March 21 (UPI) -- Murray State standout guard Ja Morant threw down a monster slam in the Racers' win over fifth-seeded Marquette in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Morant made a quick back-door cut to the rim and had a clear lane to the basket. Marquette forward Joey Hauser, who is listed at 6-foot-8, slid into the paint to contest the Murray State guard.

Morant took one dribble and reached behind his head with both arms, throwing down a huge two-handed slam over the outstretched arms of Hauser.

The dunk gave Murray State a commanding 51-38 lead with under 18 minutes left in the second half. The Racers went on to defeat Marquette 83-64 to reach the second round of the tournament.

Morant notched the first triple-double of this year's tourney with 17 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds.

He became the eighth player to record a triple-double in NCAA tournament history, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Former Michigan State star Draymond Green was the last player to accomplish the feat. He posted a triple-double during the 2012 tournament against LIU-Brooklyn and also had one in 2011.

Morant and the 12th-seeded Racers play No. 4 seed Florida State in the second round.