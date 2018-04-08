Team England basketball players have on-court engagement

April 8 (UPI) -- Team England basketball players Jamell Anderson and Georgia Jones got engaged on Sunday, while on the court in Australia.

Anderson, 27, popped the question after the England women's team beat Mozambique at the Commonwealth Games. The men's team beat Cameroon 81-54 at Townsville Entertainment and Convention Center in Townsville.

Anderson pulled off the big moment as his team was celebrating the win. His teammates covered him up in a huddle as Jones watched on while standing court-side. His teammates then broke the huddle, revealing Anderson bent down on one knee and facing his girlfriend. Anderson's teammates jumped and shouted in excitement after hearing the answer to the question. Jones's brother - Callum Jones - was also in on the surprise, as he is Anderson's teammate. He stood around in the huddle and shared the moment with his sister.

"We both worked so hard for this opportunity to be here," Anderson told the BBC.

"Basketball is a very big part of our relationship so it just made sense to do it here."

T E A M E N G L A N D



Those Super Sunday feels when Jamell Anderson gets down on one knee & proposes to Georgia Jones & she's says yes!



Congratulations to you both from everyone at Basketball England!

#GC2018Basketball #TeamAndCountry #TogetherWeAreBasketbALL pic.twitter.com/eC2wLcoEHH — Basketball England (@bballengland) April 8, 2018

Jones, 28, scored nine points in a 78-51 triumph, while Anderson scored five points.

"I'm so happy for both of them, they're a great couple. I've never had a player propose on court before and I wish them so many years of happiness together," England coach Andreas Kapoulas said after the proposal, according to the Nottingham Post.