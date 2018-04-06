Home / Sports News / NBA

Lakers' Lonzo Ball reveals baby's due date

By Alex Butler  |  April 6, 2018 at 5:54 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball and his girlfriend Denise Garcia are expecting their first child.

Ball recently revealed details about the pregnancy.

His daughter is due on July 16, according to NBA.com.

"Yeah it's crazy. My whole family is all boys," Ball said. "We only have like two girls in the whole family. It's just my mom and her mom. My dad has five brothers [and two sisters], I have my two brothers [obviously]. All boys."

BAEcation🌸😘

A post shared by Denise Garcia💋 (@dmoney0414) on

Ball, 20, confirmed that Garcia was pregnant in February.

"Not yet," he said, when asked by ESPN if his life has changed dramatically since joining the league. "Probably will when [the baby] gets here."

Ball and Garcia have dated since their years together at Chino Hills High School.

Mommy's got you baby💕👼🏻

A post shared by Denise Garcia💋 (@dmoney0414) on

Ball is averaging 10.2 points, 7.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game this season for the Lakers. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft is currently sitting out due to a left knee contusion.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
2018 Masters: Spieth leads at -6, Tiger 29th 2018 Masters: Spieth leads at -6, Tiger 29th
Bubba Watson pulls off unbelievable trick putt at Masters Par 3 Contest Bubba Watson pulls off unbelievable trick putt at Masters Par 3 Contest
NCAA gives Michigan QB Patterson hope he might play in 2018 NCAA gives Michigan QB Patterson hope he might play in 2018
Finau hits hole-in-one at Masters Par 3 Contest, dislocates ankle Finau hits hole-in-one at Masters Par 3 Contest, dislocates ankle
Pablo Sandoval calls homer against Felix Hernandez Pablo Sandoval calls homer against Felix Hernandez