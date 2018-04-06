Lakers' Lonzo Ball reveals baby's due date

April 6 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball and his girlfriend Denise Garcia are expecting their first child.

Ball recently revealed details about the pregnancy.

His daughter is due on July 16, according to NBA.com.

"Yeah it's crazy. My whole family is all boys," Ball said. "We only have like two girls in the whole family. It's just my mom and her mom. My dad has five brothers [and two sisters], I have my two brothers [obviously]. All boys."

BAEcation🌸😘 A post shared by Denise Garcia💋 (@dmoney0414) on Aug 8, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

Ball, 20, confirmed that Garcia was pregnant in February.

"Not yet," he said, when asked by ESPN if his life has changed dramatically since joining the league. "Probably will when [the baby] gets here."

Ball and Garcia have dated since their years together at Chino Hills High School.

Mommy's got you baby💕👼🏻 A post shared by Denise Garcia💋 (@dmoney0414) on Feb 16, 2018 at 6:24pm PST

Ball is averaging 10.2 points, 7.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game this season for the Lakers. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft is currently sitting out due to a left knee contusion.