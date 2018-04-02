ESPN announces launch of streaming service

April 2 (UPI) -- Sports broadcast giant ESPN announced Monday it is launching a new streaming service, which will debut on April 12.

ESPN+ will include live sports, exclusive originals and an on-demand library for $4.99 per month. The live sports lineup will include hundreds of MLB, NHL and MLS games. It will also include thousands of college sports events, boxing, PGA Tour, Grand Slam tennis and more.

"ESPN was built on a belief in innovation and the powerful connection between sports and a remarkable array of fans. That same belief is at the heart of ESPN+ and the new ESPN App. With ESPN+, fans have access to thousands more live games, world class original programs and on-demand sports content, all at a great price," ESPN president and co-chairman of Disney Media James Pitaro said in a news release.

"They will get all of that as a part of a completely re-imagined, increasingly personalized ESPN App that provides easy, one-stop access to everything ESPN offers."

Disney is also rolling out a direct-to-consumer service, which offers subscription videos, on-demand viewing of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm movies and more exclusive content in late 2019. Both streaming services are powered by BAMTECH.

ESPN+ will feature: more than 180 MLB games, including a game per day throughout the season; more than 180 NHL games and a game per day throughout the season; regular year-round boxing; more than 250 MLS games; college coverage of baseball, softball, lacrosse, tennis, track & field, football, men's soccer, women's soccer, basketball, wrestling, swimming and diving; gymnastics and ice hockey; more than 100 days of coverage from 31 PGA Tour events; hundreds of tennis matches; rugby; and cricket.