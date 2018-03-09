Peyton Manning turns down ESPN, still mulling FOX Sports offer

Home / Sports News / NFL

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 9, 2018 at 6:45 PM
Peyton Manning has decided to reject ESPN's offer to be an analyst for Monday Night Football, but still is considering FOX's offer to work on Thursday night games, the New York Post reported.

According to recent reports, both networks were willing to pay the 41-year-old Manning up to $10 million per year.

FOX recently signed a five-year deal to broadcast its prime-time Thursday night package. FOX's Thursday night schedule includes 11 games, while ESPN televises 19 Monday night games.

Apparently ESPN will have to look elsewhere for a replacement for Jon Gruden, who left the ESPN booth to become the Oakland Raiders' head coach.

