Peyton Manning to decide soon on FOX broadcasting offer

Peyton Manning already has turned down ESPN but has another decision to make on whether to join FOX Sports.

The five-time NFL Most Valuable Player is expected to decide this week on an offer to become the lead analyst on "Thursday Night Football" for the 2018 season, Sports Illustrated reported, citing sources.

Manning had a "soft deadline" of last Friday to give FOX an answer, according to the report. Manning rejected ESPN's offer to replace Jon Gruden on "Monday Night Football."

"Thursday is more appealing [to Manning]," SI quoted a source as saying. "It's only 11 weeks. It should have a better game schedule than Monday Night Football. It leaves his weekends free too -- which is important."

FOX signed a five-year deal to broadcast its prime-time Thursday night package. According to reports earlier this month, both FOX and ESPN were willing to pay the 41-year-old Manning up to $10 million per year.