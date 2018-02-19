Home / Sports News

Norway lands team ski jumping gold medal

By Kyodo  |  Feb. 19, 2018 at 11:52 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Norway won its second ski jumping gold medal Monday at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics when Daniel Andre Tande led the men's team to the top of the podium.

With a 1098.5-point total, Norway added the team ski jumping gold to the medal won by Maren Lundby in the women's event. Germany totaled 1075.7 points to take silver and Poland had 1072.4 for bronze.

Tande was the star of the night for Norway, landing jumps of 136.0 and 140.5 meters in the two rounds, but he was well supported by teammates Andreas Stjernen, normal hill silver medalist Johann Andre Forfang and Robert Johansson.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Pyeongchang medal count: Norway claims Olympics-leading 28th Pyeongchang medal count: Norway claims Olympics-leading 28th
Russian curling bronze medalist failed doping test at Olympic Games Russian curling bronze medalist failed doping test at Olympic Games
Daytona 500: Austin Dillon takes victory in No. 3 Daytona 500: Austin Dillon takes victory in No. 3
No. 5 Cincinnati wary of showdown at Houston No. 5 Cincinnati wary of showdown at Houston
Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick go public with Daytona 500 photo, kiss Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick go public with Daytona 500 photo, kiss
Loading...