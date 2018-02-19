Norway lands team ski jumping gold medal

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Norway won its second ski jumping gold medal Monday at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics when Daniel Andre Tande led the men's team to the top of the podium.

With a 1098.5-point total, Norway added the team ski jumping gold to the medal won by Maren Lundby in the women's event. Germany totaled 1075.7 points to take silver and Poland had 1072.4 for bronze.

Tande was the star of the night for Norway, landing jumps of 136.0 and 140.5 meters in the two rounds, but he was well supported by teammates Andreas Stjernen, normal hill silver medalist Johann Andre Forfang and Robert Johansson.