Norway shows dominance in cross-country skiing with men's relay win in Pyeongchang

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Norway displayed absolute dominance in cross-country skiing on Sunday as it clinched the men's 4x10km relay gold medal, its fifth in the sport at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games.

The Norwegian team, comprised of Didrik Toenseth, Martin Johnsrud Sundby, Simen Hegstad Krueger and Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, clocked a winning time of 1 hour, 33 minutes and 4.9 seconds.

Prior to Sunday's race, Norway nailed the women's relay title on Saturday. It was the second time that Norway swept the men's and women's relays at a single Winter Olympics, the first time taking place at Grenoble 1968.

Norway has won at least one medal in all eight cross-country events held at Pyeongchang 2018.

"This is an important event. We haven't won it for 16 years now and been struggling a bit in the last Olympics and to be able with these guys to take it home this year was, for sure, it was great," said Sundby.

"It was a really good day for the Norwegian team," he added.

Norway's five titles in cross-country skiing in PyeongChang has equaled the record of gold medals won by a National Olympic Committee in the sport at a single Winter Games. The record has been equaled seven times, including four by Norway - in 1992, 2002, 2010 and 2014.

"It's something special with a relay. We all wanted to take home the gold medal and to ski for our friends and our nation," said Krueger.

"It's an incredible feeling to take the gold."

The Russian athletes bagged the silver, 9.4 seconds adrift. France was third.