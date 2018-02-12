Norwegian Maren Lundby wins gold in women's ski jumping

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Norwegian ski jumper Maren Lundby claimed the gold medal of ski jumping women's individual normal hill at the Pyeonghang Winter Olympic Games on Monday.

Lundby collected a total of 264.6 points from two rounds. She earned 125.4 points from a first jump of 105.5 meters, before displaying unparalleled 139.2 points from 110.0 meters in her second attempt.

Lundby handed Norway its 10th gold medal in ski jumping at the Winter Olympic Games.

Chang Xinyue, the first Chinese ski jumper at the Winter Olympics, finished 20th among 35 participants with a score of 154.9.

Progress could be felt in Chang's two attempts of the night with 69.6 and 85.3 points, respectively.

"I tried my best on every jump. I felt no pressure, and just went out to enjoy the match," Chang said, adding that she learned a lot from other top level contenders on how to adjust the mentality during such a big event.

"It's the Olympic venue. Standing here, I felt excited, but not a little bit afraid about it," she added.

Chang also looked forward to the next Winter Olympics on home soil in 2022.

"I believe that in 2022, it will not be just myself. We will strive to do our best in Beijing," she commented.

Katharina Althaus of Germany was placed second with 252.6 points. The bronze medal went to Japan's Takanashi Sara, who notched 243.8 points.