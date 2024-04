A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, like the one shown here launching on March 30, carried 23 Starlink satellites into orbit Friday. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a payload of 23 Starlink satellites Friday atop a Falcon 9 booster from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Complex. The spacecraft launched at 5:12 a.m. EDT with the first stage booster rocket separating shortly after liftoff and landing on the drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean shortly afterward. Advertisement

SpaceX confirmed that the Starlink 6-47 mission successfully deployed its payload.

"Deployment of 23 Starlink satellites confirmed," SpaceX posted to X at 6:18 a.m. Friday.

The Falcon 9 booster that carried the Starlink 6-47 mission flew on 13 previous launches.

A second Starlink mission is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 10:31 p.m. EST Wednesday from Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

If the 10:31 p.m. launch window needs to be scrubbed a second launch window is set for 2:25 a.m. EDT Saturday.

Another SpaceX launch, dubbed Bandwagon 1, is scheduled to take place Sunday at Florida's Kennedy Space Center.

Saturday's mission will carry several satellites into orbit, including Capella Space Corp's Acadia-4 satellite on a so-called "ride-share" mission, which will place satellites in mid-inclination orbits and Sun Synchronous Orbit.

Advertisement