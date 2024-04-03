NASA delays Starliner launch to no sooner than May 6

NASA has delayed the May 1 launch of its Starliner Boeing Crew Flight Test to no sooner than May 6. It will carry astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore to the International Space Station. The CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is shown at Space Launch Complex-41 at Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station May 4, 2022. File Photo by Frank Michaux/NASA

April 3 (UPI) -- NASA and Boeing delayed the latest planned launch of the Starliner Boeing Crew Flight Test after a review of International Space Station operations. They announced on Tuesday that the launch that had been set for May 1 would now aim to lift off no sooner than May 6. Advertisement

"The date adjustment optimizes space station schedule of activities planned toward the end of April, including a cargo spacecraft undocking and a crew spacecraft port relocation required for Starliner docking," NASA said in a statement. "NASA and Boeing also are performing prelaunch closeout work and completing final certification for flight."

Boeing had to repair a parachute system problem on the Starliner's capsule and also had to remove much of the wrapping on wiring in the Starliner after discovering it was flammable.

The Starliner flight will take astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore to dock on the space station's forward port of Harmony module.

"Ahead of Starliner's launch, NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 crew-mates will board the Dragon spacecraft, currently docked to the forward port, for a relocation to the zenith port of Harmony to allow for Starliner docking," NASA added.

Delaying the launch will also allow more time for completion of science and cargo logistics aboard the microgravity laboratory, according to NASA.

The Starliner flight test will launch from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

NASA wants to get Boeing's Starliner into service along with SpaceX's to ferry astronauts to and from the ISS.